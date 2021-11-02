CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Lung Transplantation for Cystic Fibrosis

By Amy Kiefer, PhD
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that affects the body's ability to produce mucus, leading to recurrent infections and inflammation in the lungs. Over time, these infections damage the lungs. As cystic fibrosis progresses, it becomes more difficult to breathe and to engage in activities you enjoy. When your...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Single versus Double Incision for Liver/Kidney Transplant

Patients with concomitant end-stage liver disease and severe chronic kidney disease or end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) are candidates for simultaneous liver and kidney transplantation (SLK). In recent years, the number of SLK performed in the United States has been consistently on the increase. SLK is traditionally performed using a subcostal incision for the liver allograft and a lower abdominal incision for the kidney transplant (dual incision [DI]). During a virtual presentation at the 2021 American Transplant Congress, researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, report that a single subcostal incision (SI) is performed for SLK at their center. Led by D. Imai, the researchers presented results of a study designed to assess outcomes using single and dual incisions for SLK. The presentation was titled Single Incision Simultaneous Live Kidney Transplantation: Outcomes and Feasibility. The researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of all SLK performed at Virginia Commonwealth University from January 2015 to November 2020. The analysis included statistical comparisons of demographic characteristics, complications, and intraoperative findings and complications after SI and DI. Subgroup analyses were conducted based on early and late experience with single incision SLK. During the study period, a total of 34 SLK were performed; of those, 18 were DI and 16 were SI. The two groups were similar in MELD (Model for End-Stage Liver Disease) score, age, and indications for transplant. Patients in the SI group had higher body mass index; the difference was not statistically significant. Cold ischemia time of kidney transplantation was significantly shorted in the SI group (P=.002). In the early era analysis, complications were slightly higher in the SI group; the difference did not reach statistical significance. Both groups were similar in hospital length of stay and warm ischemia time. In the SI group, post-operative morphine requirements were lower, as was overall operative time, compared with the DI group. In conclusion, the researchers said, “Single incision SLK is technically feasible and has comparable outcome to dual incision SLK. Single incision SLK was associated with shorter cold ischemia time for kidney transplant as well as lower overall operative time without any impact on outcome. Further study is required to delineate additional benefit of single incision SLK with particular focus on patient acceptance and recovery from the surgical wound.” Source: Imai D, Sambommatsu Y, Khan A, et al. Single incision simultaneous liver kidney transplantation: Outcomes and feasibility. Abstract of a presentation at the virtual 2021 American Transplant Congress (Abstract #983), June 5, 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chicago City Wire

Lower Airways Are Distinct in Cystic Fibrosis Even at Younger Ages

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago issued the following announcement on Oct. 19. In the largest study of its kind, researchers found that the lower airways in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) have a higher burden of infection, more inflammation and lower diversity of microorganisms, compared to children with other illnesses who also have lung issues. They noted a clear divergence in these bacterial communities in toddlers, which is typically before progressive lung disease takes hold in patients with CF. Their findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, could help providers target specific pathogens earlier, treat them and potentially prevent more severe lung disease.
CHICAGO, IL
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. CF affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat and digestive juices. These secreted fluids are normally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phramalive.com

Flagship Pioneering is All Hands on Deck for Cystic Fibrosis

Flagship Pioneering is uniting a number of its companies for a good and important cause—developing potential therapeutics for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The prominent life sciences venture capital firm announced a strategic partnership with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Wednesday morning. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will leverage the talent and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Transplants#Lung Transplantation#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Cf
santaynezvalleystar.com

Vance’s Army to march for a cure in cystic fibrosis walk

Local family thankful for community support in helping their son flourish. Grant and Jenifer Sanregret tend to plan out their days so they are able to help their 8-year-old son Vance with his breathing treatments multiple times a day. “People ask us, do we ever just to things spur of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Oakland Press

COVID leads Milford minister to double-lung transplant

Richard LaBelle describes his battle with COVID-19, which led to a double-lung transplant, as a journey. Richard LaBelle describes his battle with COVID-19, which led to a double-lung transplant, as a journey. Alongside him for the ride, was his wife of 39 years, Linda. It was bumpy at times —...
MILFORD, MI
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b93radio.com

Pig Kidney Transplant In Human Is Successful

This is the first time in history that a pig kidney was successfully transplanted into a human without getting rejected by the body. The experimental surgery happened at NYU Langone Health in New York City with a pig whose tissue didn’t have the molecule in it that’s known to make a human body reject the transplant instantly.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy