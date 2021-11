The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but what if you could make them even better? Elevate the cheer at your home a few notches just by adding a few key things to the mix. Adding a little bit of strategic smart products to your home setup can not only save you time and make your life easier, but it also allows you to turn on the festive vibes in an instant. There are endless options available to customize your home for the holidays, so we tapped technology expert Gurpreet Sarin for his favorite products to make this year the best one yet. In this guide we’ll explore everything you need to make entertaining, holiday prep, and home security so much more simple this year, and the whole season all the more memorable.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO