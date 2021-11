BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s the Kelly Clarkson Getaway To L.A. sweepstakes and you and a guest could win a trip to Los Angeles to see a taping of the Kelly Clarkson Show. Here’s how to enter. Watch the Kelly Clarkson Show on WVTM 13 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Nov. 1 through Nov. 12, and look for the keyword. You must watch for the keyword because knowledge of the keyword is necessary to enter. Then between 3 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. the same day, fill out the entry form below with the keyword and other entry information. There will be a separate entry period for each day of the sweepstakes and different keywords each day.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO