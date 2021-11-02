CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Plan-B Theatre offerings of Radio Hour Episode 15: Sleepy Hollow, Alli and #3 signify strengths of two of company’s outstanding programs

By Les Roka
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Plan-B Theatre’s Radio Hour series, in addition to his original science fiction episodes, playwright Matthew Ivan Bennett has penned outstanding adaptations of Frankenstein, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s only Christmas-themed short story The Blue Carbuncle. But, his latest adaptation, which premiered last week in...

Plan-B Theatre’s Radio Hour series set to return to live broadcast premiere on KUER-FM’s RadioWest with Matthew Ivan Bennett adaptation of Sleepy Hollow

Most young people in the last three generations have been introduced to Washington Irving’s short story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow through the Disney animated adaptation package, which includes Kenneth Graham’s The Wind in The Willows. The 1949 film The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad has long legs both in residuals as a long-term cinematic library asset and in critical acclaim. Another popular but irreverent adaptation is Tim Burton’s 1999 film starring Johnny Depp.
