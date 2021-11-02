CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon, IA

Bids approved for school renovation project in Audubon

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1KDL_0ckDtE6V00

(Audubon) Construction will start May 1st on an Audubon Middle and High School Interior Renovation.

A special session of the Audubon Community School District Board of Directors was held on Monday to review bids. “Contracts will be going out yet this week and we are a go to get this project done.” Superintendent Eric Trager says the raw construction costs came in just under $10 million. While they will still be over the original budget he says it is affordable and won’t leave the district strapped for cash. “Very happy with where we are at right now in terms of the dollar amount and the project that we have designed and we are excited to get going.”

This was not the first attempt in the bidding process. In January 2019 the school board rejected bids which had come in 52% higher than they had budgeted for. The project will be done in three phases, beginning May 1st with demolition of science and math classrooms. “The second phase will run the first semester of the 2022-23 school year so we’ll have some temporary classrooms and some teachers displaced for that period of time and then the final phase will start in March of 2023 and complete at the end of the summer. So we’ll be all done and doing the happy dance by September 1st, 2023.”

A $7.5 Million bond issue was passed in the spring of 2020. 69.59% of the voters were in support of the measure.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County conducts post-election audit

(Montgomery Co.) Montgomery County conducted a post-election audit on Monday, November 8, 2021, under a law designed to monitor and protect election processes. The audit was a perfect match to the results recorded on election night. Iowa law allows the Secretary of State choose, at random, one precinct in each...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Chair Of Iowa City Ad Hoc Truth And Reconciliation Commission Arrested

(Iowa City, IA) Iowa City police stated the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair was arrested shortly after the group’s meeting Thursday. An Iowa City Police officer noticed Commission chair Mohamed Traore and knew he had an active warrant for his arrest related to a 2019 second offense operating while intoxicated charge. The city notes the officers acted under the law — but acknowledged “this situation could have been addressed in a more private manner removed from the context of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission meeting.” The commission’s website says the city council established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission “to bear witness to the truth of racial injustice in Iowa City and to carry out restorative justice, through the collection of testimony and public hearings.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

$33,200 Granted to Cass County Community Projects

The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $33,200 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Fall 2021 Grant Cycle. Including these most recent grants, the Cass County Community Foundation has distributed over $2.4 million in grants and scholarships over the last 23 years. The following organizations are Fall...
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Audubon, IA
Government
City
Audubon, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic receives Large Interest Rate Reduction on 26-year Loan

(Atlantic) Thanks to the State Revolving Loan Fund, Atlantic is saving over $900,000 on the Waste Water Treatment Plant loan. In 2011, the City of Atlantic issued an $11.8 million 26-year loan for the construction of the Waste Water Treatment Plant at three-percent interest, with the final payment due on June 1, 2037. To date, the city paid off $2.6 million in interest and $3.1 million in principle.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Moderna COVID-19 Booster Clinic November 10th

(Atlantic) Cass County Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, November 10th, at the Cass County Community Center from 9 am to noon. This walk-in clinic will provide Moderna booster shots only to those who are eligible for a booster dose. Please note the limited availability of the vaccine; the boosters will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Festival of Trees Returns for 2021

(Atlantic) A longstanding tradition is returning to Cass County, as organizers recently announced that the annual Festival of Trees will return this holiday season. This multi-day event, sponsored by the Cass County Unit of the American Cancer Society, is set for December 2nd-5th of this year and will again be held at the Catholic Parish Center,105 West 5th Street in Atlantic.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Cass County Auditor Releases Atlantic Mayoral Runoff Election Voter Information

(Atlantic) Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman released more information for the Mayoral runoff election on November 30. Tim Tieg and Grace Garrett failed to get the required 50-plus one majority vote to secure the seat, so a runoff is scheduled for the end of the month. Teig received 523-votes, or 42.45-percent, Garrett, 463 votes, or 37.58-percent of the ballots, Kathy Somers, 13.39-percent, and Pat McCurdy, 6.49-percent.
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Community School#Strapped#End Of The Summer#Audubon Rrb#Audubon Middle
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rising Prepares for Annual Christmas Box Program

(Atlantic) Atlantic Rising, in partnership with Hy-Vee, will continue to lead the Christmas Box Program this holiday season. The program was originally started by West Central Community Action over 20 years ago. The Jaycees took the program over soon after it started and then passed the program to Atlantic Rising in 2018.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

John Deere Union Members Rejected Second Tentative Contract Agreement

(Moline, IL) The three-week strike continues for nearly 10-thousand John Deere union workers after the rejection of a second tentative contract agreement Tuesday. United Auto Workers Local 281’s Facebook page says 55 percent of the union members who voted said no. Workers have been walking the picket lines at 12 locations – including the plant in Ankeny. The company says workers at parts facilities in Colorado and Georgia approved a separate agreement with the same economic terms. The deal rejected Tuesday included an immediate 10-percent raise, plus wage increases of five percent in the third and fifth years of the contract.
MOLINE, IL
Western Iowa Today

John Deere: Union Already Received “Best And Final Offer”

(Moline, IL) Negotiations between John Deere and the U-A-W representing 10-thousand of its workers resumed Wednesday as the sides try to decide what to do next. A company official has been quoted as saying the agreement rejected Tuesday was Deere’s “best and final offer.” Some employees say the company could do better while reporting record profits. This week’s vote was much closer than the last week, falling about 500 votes short of ratification. A group of employees was quoted as saying they feel they are owed a more significant pay increase because they worked through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOLINE, IL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy