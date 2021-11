BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley has joined several of its neighboring cities by announcing this year’s Christmas Parade plans. According to city officials, the annual event will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, and will begin at 11 a.m. The float lineup will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School. The route will be the same as in years past, ending at Leslie C Gates Place.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO