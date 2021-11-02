CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Duluthian Reports Seeing Supernatural Snake-Like Shape In The Sky

By Lauren Wells
B105
B105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yet another strange thing has been spotted in the Duluth sky but I haven't quite heard of anything quite like this before. It isn't uncommon or strange to hear about supernatural sightings in the sky around our neck of the woods. In fact, there have been several UFO sightings in the...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Live in this snake-shaped home in Mexico with its own mineral cave

If you were hoping to one day travel back to middle-Earth, this might just be the place you’ve been seeking. A unique Airbnb listing — located in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico, which is 45 minutes from Mexico City — with caves, dragons and secret tunnels immersed in nature is up for grabs at $409 per night.
YOGA
insiderutah.com

Weekly Sky Report

In early November, Venus is at its best, shining brilliantly low in the southwest. It’s certainly bright, but it’s not as high as it could be. The line in the sky that marks the path of the planets is called the “ecliptic,” and you can visualize it tonight by drawing a line through Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter (both to the left of Venus). The sun and the planets are on it and the moon stays near it. Note the relatively shallow angle the ecliptic now makes with the horizon; Venus is 45° from the sun, but even at sunset, it’s only about 20° high and then it gets lower until it sets 90 minutes after the sun. At this season, the ecliptic makes a shallow angle with the horizon, but six months from now, it will be much steeper—and if Venus were to be 45° from the sun then, it would be twice as high in our sky.
ASTRONOMY
theridgewoodblog.net

New Jersey Residents could see Nighttime Sky Glow just a bit this Weekend

Ridgewood NJ, if Mother Nature cooperates New Jersey residents could see nighttime sky glow just a bit this weekend. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center—a division of the National Weather Service—is monitoring the sun and solar winds following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. The event is predicted to be a strong geomagnetic storm arriving at earth on Oct. 30. After careful analysis of all available data, the Center issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch, which remains in effect through Oct 31.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Smithonian

Native Ghosts and the Supernatural

I was raised by my maternal grandparents. My grandfather was a full-blooded Isanti Dakota from Nebraska. My grandmother was a full blooded Okay Owingeh Pueblo from New Mexico. They were my link to culture and history from the early reservation days and beyond. Each night when I was very young,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Tree Hugger

What to See in the Night Sky for November 2021

As October winds down, it takes with it spooky pumpkins, fall leaves, and the hope of any remaining warm weather, so it's time to bundle up and turn our attention to the crisp month of November. What can we expect from the night sky during our transition to winter? Grab a cup of hot chocolate, shake out that scarf, and let's look at a few of the highlights.
ASTRONOMY
B105

Duluth and Superior Menards Stores Launch Toy Drive + Enchanted Forest

November has arrived, which is a very exciting time for those who simply cannot wait to get into the Christmas spirit. While may think November is a bit early to be in full-on Christmas mode, that simply isn't the case when you're helping kids within our community and Menards once again has the perfect opportunity! Menards stores across the Northland are have launched their the annual toy drive.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Supernatural#Lake Superior#Birds#Duluthian
B105

Win A Warm Weekend Getaway With New Sun Country Flights From Duluth

Sun Country Airlines has a new seasonal air service taking off from the Duluth International Airport. Starting this December they'll be operating non-stop flights twice a week to warmer destinations. That's something we all can appreciate in the Northland. Read on for details on the flights and how you can actually win a trip!
DULUTH, MN
B105

Old Farmer’s Almanac: A Snowy And Frigid November For Duluth

We all know that winter is right around the corner. In fact, it is basically here in the Twin Ports. It isn't a secret that anything can happen in the Twin Ports around this time of year. For the most part, we saw a mild October. If you aren't a fan of winter, you can be thankful that we didn't see snow during the month and also that we didn't see another Halloween blizzard!
DULUTH, MN
B105

The University of Minnesota-Duluth Has A Solution On How To Dispose Of Your Old Pumpkins ASAP

Halloween 2021 has come and gone and thankfully we did not get slammed with a massive snow storm like 30 years ago. But what do you do with your carved pumpkins that are starting to rot and getting all mushy? Unless you have a composting pile in your yard many people will toss them in a garbage bag and put in a garbage can where they will end up in a landfill and take a long time to disintegrate.
ENVIRONMENT
B105

Mercury Collection Event Happens In Superior – November 6

An important collection event is coming up for all Superior residents; as scheduled, it's one of the few opportunities that you'll have to discard old, unwanted, no longer needed items that contain mercury. The City of Superior invites you to take part in the Mercury Collection Event on Saturday, November...
SUPERIOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How warming affects Arctic sea ice, polar bears

Majestic increasingly hungry and at risk of disappearing, the polar bear is dependent on something melting away on our warming planet: sea ice.In the harsh and unforgiving Arctic where frigid cold is not just a way of life but a necessity, the polar bear stands out. But where it lives, where it hunts, where it eats — it's disappearing underfoot in the crucial summertime.“They have just always been a revered species by people, going back hundreds and hundreds of years,” said longtime government polar bear researcher Steve Amstrup, now chief scientist for Polar Bear International. “There’s just something...
natureworldnews.com

1st Major Winter Storm of the Season May Arrive Next Week

November gales may scream once more across areas of the country's middle on the historic Edmund Fitzgerald wreck anniversary. Next week, a big storm will hit the Plains, Midwest, and western Great Lakes, bringing high winds, heavy snow, and severe thunderstorms. "Low pressure is expected to develop over the central...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Mountain Lion’s Size And Strength On Display As It Is Seen On Video Hopping Over Fence

(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared impressive video of a mountain lion recently. In the clip that was shared, a mountain lion is seen hopping a fence. CPW says, for reference, the gates it jumped over are both 4-feet wide, giving you an idea of the big cat’s size and strength. Adult mountain lions can grow to more than 6-feet long. According to CPW’s website, “Mountain lions are generally calm, quiet, and elusive. They tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover. Such conditions exist in mountain subdivisions, urban fringes, and open spaces. Recently, the...
ANIMALS
Mic

Bambi has COVID and it's all our fault

This pandemic is really a bummer. It feels like COVID has contaminated everything we hold dear — holidays with the fam, anonymous hookups, and now Bambi. According to a new study, a third of White-tailed deer in Iowa are infected with COVID and experts fear that these friendly forest dwellers in other states probably have it too, the New York Times reported. Because humans. Sigh. Here’s everything we know about why we can’t have nice things or let any other species exist peacefully.
PUBLIC HEALTH
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy