Congress & Courts

If the FEC Can't Stop This, What's the Point of the FEC?

By Charles P. Pierce
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe it’s time to think seriously about tearing down the Federal Election Commission and rebuilding it to work somehow in the post-Citizens United era. Right now, it’s proven to be utterly inadequate to the task of controlling the torrent of cash and corruption that was unleashed in 2010 when the Supreme...

R Mcann
5d ago

Corruption.... and Representatives will absolutely no morals, no balls and no common sense..... Its all about them and the grift....

State
Montana State
#Federal Elections#The Supreme Court#Citizens United
