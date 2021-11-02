CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Tuesday Transactions: Week Eight

By Scott Connor
dynastyleaguefootball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five you should consider making after week eight. Who should you buy or sell?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try...

dynastyleaguefootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Devy Wrap-Up: Week Eight

We round up the movers and shakers in your devy leagues after the weekend's action. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of...
FOOTBALL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Monkey Knife Fight: Week Eight Musings

We look at the best 'More or Less' bets this week. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Sunday Six Pack: Week Eight

We pick out six dynasty situations to watch this weekend. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Monthly Subscription#Adp#Dlf Premium Member#Rb
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Monday Hangover: Week Eight

We reflect on some of the more intriguing dynasty storylines from the weekend. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

AFC IDP Snap Counts: Week Eight

What does the latest IDP snap count data from the AFC tell us?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty Blueprint: Week Eight

What are Ryan McDowell's dynasty thoughts after week eight?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content for an...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Dynasty Injury Report: Week Eight

We cover an extensive NFL injury list after week eight. What are the dynasty implications of each one?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Cornerstone Report: Week Eight

We profile three more young players and what their futures hold. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Describing Matchups: Week Nine Strength of Schedule

Which passing and rushing game matchups are intriguing this week?. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content for...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Lineup Advice: Week Nine – Road Trip Edition

Week Nine - Road Trip Edition (PLEASE READ) Get your lineup questions to me ASAP for the best chance to receive a response! After going 21-12 against the spread in my lead-up to my Vegas trip, I was feeling pretty good though when looking at the slate of games, I was far from confident. Seemed like most every game was fraught with risk. In the end, I ended up with an awful 3-6 record, though one of the losses was a player prop bet. And just how bad are the Chiefs right now, at least when compared to expectations. Every week I do my very best to ensure my timeliness and accuracy to each question is as good as it can be. This is made possible by managing my time well to provide for the needed research and detail that each of your questions deserve. I'm in Arizona this week and only have a single laptop screen which makes research of your questions much more difficult. To help me with this, please keep your questions as short as possible. Week Nine Byes: Lions, Seahawks, Bucs, Football Team (WAS) Injuries when combined with Covid designations continue to be as bad as I can recall. My two top teams lost Derrick Henry during week 8 and another one of my teams can't field a quarterback (and I have four on the roster) or anything more than an RB4. Aaron Rodgers won't play in week nine and we just learned Michael Thomas won't be returning in 2021. Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL as well. It's bad out there. Good luck to all in week nine! You're probably going to need it. Please focus on these following items this week for me to help me get to all the questions:
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Moves to Make for Rebuilding Dynasty Teams

Looking past this season? We discuss some moves you can make. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome dynasty content...
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

Week Nine Positional Rankings

We offer up some top options this week along with full positional rankings. Gain Instant Access to this article and so much more. A full year of access is only $49.99. Try DLF Premium for only $7.99 with a Monthly Subscription. Premium membership provides access to all of our awesome...
NFL
chatsports.com

ProCanes Week Eight Highlights and NFL Week Nine Preview

Week Eight ProCane of the Week: TE/Brevin Jordan - (three receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown) It has been a long-awaited debut for Jordan who made the most of his first live action at the pro level. Jordan, who slipped mightily in this past April’s draft, ended up finding the end zone in his first game and had 41 yards receiving on the day. Jordan waited until the fifth round on draft day due to questions about his size and a subpar Pro Day. He was the ninth tight end taken during the weekend and two picks after the first kicker was drafted (Florida’s Evan McPherson).
NFL
chatsports.com

Houston Texans Fantasy Football Recap: Week Eight

It seemed like it couldn’t get worse than the beating that was provided to us by the Buffalo Bills. In true Texans fashion, there is always a new low. For three full quarters, it was an absolute kittenshow. The offense had nothing going on, and the defense just wasn’t there to play. The Rams dominated in all aspects. It may as well have been a second BYE week. However, Los Angeles threw in their backups for the fourth quarter and some Texans salvaged their fantasy performances.
NFL
yourerie

Black and Gold Digital Edition- Week Eight

In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Black and Gold’s recent match against the Seattle Seahawks before heading into their bye week. The guys then give a preview for the Steelers upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy