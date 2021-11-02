Tuesday Transactions: Week Eight

Week Nine - Road Trip Edition (PLEASE READ) Get your lineup questions to me ASAP for the best chance to receive a response! After going 21-12 against the spread in my lead-up to my Vegas trip, I was feeling pretty good though when looking at the slate of games, I was far from confident. Seemed like most every game was fraught with risk. In the end, I ended up with an awful 3-6 record, though one of the losses was a player prop bet. And just how bad are the Chiefs right now, at least when compared to expectations. Every week I do my very best to ensure my timeliness and accuracy to each question is as good as it can be. This is made possible by managing my time well to provide for the needed research and detail that each of your questions deserve. I'm in Arizona this week and only have a single laptop screen which makes research of your questions much more difficult. To help me with this, please keep your questions as short as possible. Week Nine Byes: Lions, Seahawks, Bucs, Football Team (WAS) Injuries when combined with Covid designations continue to be as bad as I can recall. My two top teams lost Derrick Henry during week 8 and another one of my teams can't field a quarterback (and I have four on the roster) or anything more than an RB4. Aaron Rodgers won't play in week nine and we just learned Michael Thomas won't be returning in 2021. Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL as well. It's bad out there. Good luck to all in week nine! You're probably going to need it. Please focus on these following items this week for me to help me get to all the questions:

