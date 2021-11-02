CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Rhode Island Gas Prices Up Two Cents

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 6 days ago

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 2 cents from last week ($3.36), averaging $3.38 per gallon. Today’s price is 30 cents higher than a month ago ($3.08), and $1.29 higher than November 1, 2020 ($2.09). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.

“We have finally seen a little dip in domestic demand for gasoline, which may signal that the seasonal post-Labor Day easing was a little delayed this year,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And if the recent steady increase in crude oil prices takes a breather too, consumers may benefit at the pump with smaller price hikes.”

AAA Northeast’s November 1 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents higher than last week ($3.38), averaging $3.40 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 21 cents higher than a month ago ($3.19), and $1.27 higher than this day last year ($2.13).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago

Rhode Island $3.38 $3.36 $3.08 $2.09

Massachusetts $3.38 $3.35 $3.09 $2.08

Connecticut $3.52 $3.50 $3.20 $2.14

*Prices as of November 1, 2021

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

