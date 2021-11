*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame* You’re probably wondering how we got here. On Saturday, Elon Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla stock, which is worth roughly $21 billion. And instead of, you know, consulting with advisors or lawyers, he did it the Elon Musk way: by creating a poll on Twitter and asking his followers to vote. He said he would “abide by the results of this poll.”

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO