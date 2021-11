One of the many fascinating things about the English language is that it never stops evolving. New words—as well as new meanings of old words—are always being added to our lexicons. Some are just fads or flash-in-the-pan slang, but plenty garner enough steam and are used widely enough to become part of the official English language. In fact, 455 new words were added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in October 2021. With that in mind, read on to discover 20 new words you won't believe just got added to the dictionary—from social media slang to terms that are products of the pandemic.

MEME ・ 6 DAYS AGO