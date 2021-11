LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana School District is exploring the possibility of a four-day week that would begin in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Superintendent Dr. Todd Smith pointed out the schedule change is an important factor in attracting teachers. The four-day week model is not commonly utilized by larger school districts but has been embraced by rural districts for a variety of reasons such as attracting staff members.

