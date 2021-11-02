Sorry, Man United fans: Zidane prefers the padel court to the dugout these days

What a cracking weekend of league football before we move into another international break. In England, West Ham United beat Liverpool to go third in the standings, Manchester City swatted aside Manchester United to go second and Burnley held Chelsea at the Bridge to keep things interesting at the top. Oh, and Arsenal are fifth now. In Spain, Real Madrid kept pace with Real Sociedad as they both won (Madrid are a point behind, but have a game in hand), while Barcelona blew a 3-0 lead at Celta Vigo. In Germany, Bayern Munich stretched their lead to four points after second and third placed Dortmund and Freiburg both lost. Napoli and AC Milan continue to be neck-and-neck atop Serie A after 1-1 draws vs Verona and Inter Milan respectively. Juventus moved up to eighth with a stoppage time winner against 10-man Fiorentina. In France, Neymar brought up a major milestone as PSG surged 10 points clear at the top.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO