Sorry, Man United fans: Zidane prefers the padel court to the dugout these days

By Alex Kirkland
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny fans of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain or any other club hoping that Zinedine Zidane will be their new manager in the near future are likely to be disappointed as the former Real Madrid boss doesn't look in a hurry to return to coaching. Last week sources told ESPN's...

fourfourtwo.com

"It really doesn't appeal to him" – Zinedine Zidane unlikely to consider Manchester United job, according to his agent

Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to be the next Manchester United manager as the Premier League does not appeal to him, according to comments made by his agent in 2018. The former Real Madrid boss, who won three consecutive Champions Leagues at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2016 and 2018, as well as two La Liga crowns across two spells in charge, was originally linked with the Old Trafford hot seat towards the end of Jose Mourinho's tenure, but comments made by the Frenchman's agent quashed those rumours at the time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Under-fire Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces fresh scrutiny and pressure after Manchester City provided their latest Old Trafford humbling.A fortnight on from the embarrassing 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils fell to another one-sided defeat as they returned to the scene of the crime for the 186th Manchester derby.Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to a victory far more comfortable than the 2-0 scoreline suggested, but Eric Bailly’s own goal and a preventable Bernardo Silva effort was enough to ease past United.Solskjaer had called the loss to Liverpool the darkest day of his near three-year reign and the manner of this loss to their neighbours will lead to renewed pressure during the international break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Stats: Neymar 400, Benzema 10+ in 11, Zouma 90%

What a cracking weekend of league football before we move into another international break. In England, West Ham United beat Liverpool to go third in the standings, Manchester City swatted aside Manchester United to go second and Burnley held Chelsea at the Bridge to keep things interesting at the top. Oh, and Arsenal are fifth now. In Spain, Real Madrid kept pace with Real Sociedad as they both won (Madrid are a point behind, but have a game in hand), while Barcelona blew a 3-0 lead at Celta Vigo. In Germany, Bayern Munich stretched their lead to four points after second and third placed Dortmund and Freiburg both lost. Napoli and AC Milan continue to be neck-and-neck atop Serie A after 1-1 draws vs Verona and Inter Milan respectively. Juventus moved up to eighth with a stoppage time winner against 10-man Fiorentina. In France, Neymar brought up a major milestone as PSG surged 10 points clear at the top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Dugout vision (& more) of Man City victory over Burnley

Here we go behind the scenes to see Manchester City's 2-0 win over Burnley earlier this month. Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne netted the two goals at the Etihad. We get a view from behind the City dugout, along with pitchside, as the hosts enjoyed a comfortable win against their local rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE

