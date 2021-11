PlayStation Studios and developer Santa Monica Studio announced this past week that 2018's critically-acclaimed action-adventure title God of War would finally be coming to PC in early 2022. Considering that the announcement was shared in part by those at Santa Monica Studio, who created the original game for PlayStation 4, it was assumed that the studio might once again be working on this new PC version. As it turns out, though, this won't be the case after all, as PlayStation has now revealed that an outside developer is instead handling the majority of the work on this PC port.

