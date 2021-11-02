Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona LIVE Score (0-0)

When Claudia Riumallo Pineda wakes up, it does not take her long to know where she is. From her bedroom window she can see the Johan Cruyff Stadium inside Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva training ground, where she dreams of one day playing for the women's first team. She is on the right track. The 18-year-old is one of nine trailblazers who this season became the first female players to enrol at La Masia, Barca's famed football academy and proving ground for the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. Since its opening in 1979 as an old house next to Camp Nou, La Masia has never had female residents.

UEFA ・ 15 HOURS AGO