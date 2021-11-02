CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saved by the Bell' reboot to honor Dustin Diamond in upcoming season

By George Costantino
ABC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the "Saved by the Bell" reboot returns for its upcoming second season on Nov. 24, the show will pay tribute to original cast member Dustin Diamond, who died of cancer in February at the age of 44. Diamond, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers from the show's inception in...

abcnews.go.com

