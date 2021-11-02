CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. Congressional Democrats, Biden Reach Deal on Drug Prices

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats reached an agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug prices on Tuesday, the White House and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said. The deal, which is much less ambitious than Biden and many Democrats had hoped for, will allow...

HuffingtonPost

Chuck Schumer Says Democrats Finally Have A Deal On Prescription Drug Prices

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that Democrats have finally agreed on a plan to reduce the price of prescription drugs, potentially settling one of the biggest unresolved issues preventing passage of their Build Back Better legislation. “I’m pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to...
