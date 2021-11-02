CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Cabbies' Brains; Parkinson's Deaths Rise; Old Drugs, New Purpose?

By Judy George
MedPage Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon taxi drivers are being studied under MRI to see whether their brains hold clues that may be applied to Alzheimer's research. (Washington Post) People who had died from SARS-CoV-2 had more dead capillaries in brain tissue than people who had died from other causes, an autopsy study showed. (Nature...

www.medpagetoday.com

MedPage Today

Focused Ultrasound Approved for Advanced Parkinson's

The FDA expanded the approval of Exablate Neuro focused ultrasound to treat advanced Parkinson's disease patients with mobility, rigidity, or dyskinesia symptoms, device maker Insightec announced Wednesday. With this new indication, Exablate Neuro is approved for unilateral pallidotomy in medication-refractory Parkinson's patients with moderate to severe motor complications. The device...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Worse COVID-19 Outcomes for Disabled MS Patients

Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients who were disabled were more likely to be hospitalized, end up in the intensive care unit (ICU) or on a ventilator, or die if they developed COVID-19, North American registry data showed. Of non-ambulatory MS patients with COVID-19, 14.0% died, 8.3% were in the ICU or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Deaths From Parkinson’s Rising in US Over Two Decades, Study Reports

The death rate from Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. has gradually and significantly increased — by 63% — over two decades across all age groups, sexes, and racial and ethnic groups, according to a study based on nationwide mortality data. In the same period, men died twice as much from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Brain Waves and Parkinson’s: A Possible Link to the ‘Flicker Effect’

While searching for a way to communicate telepathically, German psychiatrist Hans Berger invented the EEG machine to measure pulsating electrical brain activity in 1924. Professing my ignorance, I know more about telepathy as “advanced empathy” from my PhD thesis than I do about electroencephalography, or EEG. Seldom do I stray...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Smoking marijuana could lead to breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Heavy marijuana users who are also vaccinated may be more susceptible to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, a new study found. The study, published last Tuesday in World Psychology, found that those with a substance use disorder (SUD) — a dependence on marijuana, alcohol, cocaine, opioids and tobacco — were more likely to contract the coronavirus after receiving both of their vaccination shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

The truth about Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

Pfizer revealed a new pill Friday that can cut the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by 89%. The Pfizer COVID pill would need to be taken within three days of developing coronavirus symptoms, the company said. Can Pfizer’s pill stop COVID-19 symptoms?. To measure the pill’s...
INDUSTRY
cancernetwork.com

Andrew Cook, MD, Discussed Outcomes with Gabapentin vs Opioids to Prevent Treatment-Related Pain in Oropharyngeal Cancer

CancerNetwork® sat down with Andrew Cook, MD, at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology to discuss outcomes with gabapentin compared with opioids for increasing quality of life and decreasing treatment-related pain in oropharyngeal cancer. At the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology, CancerNetwork® spoke with Andrew Cook, MD, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY

