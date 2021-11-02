Here are 5 reasons to review your homeowner’s insurance policy

When you are buying a home, getting the right insurance is important, so take time to research your options. Become informed about what you will need to protect your home. First, go online for information. Talk with friends and family members to see what insurance they have. Then contact your agent. It’s always a good idea to shop around. Get estimates for several different insurance companies, so you will have a basis of comparison before you make your decision. If you have any remaining questions, you can go to the Insurance Information Institute’s website at www.iii.org.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO