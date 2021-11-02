CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook's devastating whistleblower calls on Mark Zuckerberg to resign

 6 days ago
  • Speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon Monday, Haugen was asked by a journalist whether she believes Mark Zuckerberg should resign as chief executive.
  • Facebook has faced sharp criticism in recent weeks after tens of thousands of internal documents leaked by Haugen painted the picture of a company that prioritizes profit over the safety of its users.
  • Facebook has pushed back against Haugen’s accounts.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg should step down as head of the social media network.

Facebook has faced sharp criticism in recent weeks after tens of thousands of internal documents leaked by Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, painted the picture of a company that prioritizes profit over the safety of its users.

The documents, now known as the “Facebook Papers,” provided insight into how hate speech and misinformation are amplified on the social media site and many other of the company’s pressing issues.

Speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon Monday, Haugen was asked by a journalist whether she believes Zuckerberg should resign as chief executive.

Haugen said she believes the company would be “stronger” if Zuckerberg did in fact step down.

“The reality is that Mark holds 54 percent of the voting shares of Facebook. He is the chairman and the CEO. And I think at a minimum, the shareholders have the right to actually choose their CEO,” Haugen said.

“I think it is unlikely the company will change if he remains the CEO. I hope that he can see there’s so much he could do in the world, and maybe it’s a chance for someone else to take the reins,” she said.

“I think Facebook would be stronger with someone who was willing to focus on safety, so yes,” she added.

The social media network recently changed its name to Meta as part of a company rebrand. Zuckerberg introduced the company’s ambitions in what they are calling the “metaverse,” which appears to be an immersive virtual online experience.

Haugen said the company needs to spend more on basic safety systems rather than an expansion into virtual reality.

“Instead of investing in making sure that our platforms are a minimal level of safe, they’re about to invest 10,000 engineers in video games. And I can’t imagine how this makes sense,” she said.

Haugen last month testified before a Congressional panel and urged lawmakers to regulate the social media giant to tackle harmful online content.

Facebook has pushed back against Haugen’s accounts, claiming the company does not prioritize engagement and user growth over the safety of users.

