CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BC Football Lands at Fourteen in November's SI All American Recruiting Rankings

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvLlM_0ckDKIEy00

The recruiting experts at SI All American released their November team recruiting rankings, and the Boston College Eagles remain in the Top 25, coming in at #14. The writers said about Hafley's class "BC's class was all but wrapped up in the summer months and it holds steady in the top 15 with a heavy trench and secondary group in the fold."

BC has remained in the Top 15 since the SI All American rankings came out in June. Currently they only are behind Florida State, UNC and Clemson in the ACC.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Penn State

4. Notre Dame

5. Ohio State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Clemson

9. Texas A&M

10. Oklahoma

11. LSU

12. North Carolina

13. Florida State

14. Boston College

15. Michigan

16. Stanford

17. Michigan State

18. Missouri

19. South Carolina

20. Virginia Tech

21. Arkansas

22. Florida

23. West Virginia

24. Kentucky

25. Georgia Tech

The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight commits since the campus was allowed to have recruits visit including: RB Alex Broome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. They also have some higher ranked recruits like QB Peter Delaportas, WR Joseph Griffin and Ismael Zamor and DL K'Wan Williams.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Boston, MA
College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Griffin
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Unc#Basketball#American Football#The Boston College Eagles#Clemson#Acc#Alabama 2#Georgia 3#Penn State 4#Ohio State 6#Texas 8#Texas A M#Lsu#Boston College 15#Stanford#Michigan State 18#Virginia Tech 21#Rb Cam Barfield
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Afternoon

Another college football head coach has reportedly been fired. Following a regular season full of notable coaching moves – from USC firing Clay Helton to LSU announcing it’s moving on from Ed Orgeron – a third-year college football head coach has been fired. According to multiple reports, UMass has fired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee after Kentucky win

The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a big win on Saturday against Kentucky. Tennessee’s win snapped a two game losing streak and propelled the Vols to a 5-4 overall record on the year. College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave Tennessee some serious praise after the win. Herbstreit thinks that Tennessee’s offense could pose problems for Georgia’s dominant defense.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Kliff Kingsbury takes shot at Texas football after Colt McCoy leads Cardinals win

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury poured salt in the wound of the Texas Longhorns while praising his quarterback, Colt McCoy. The Arizona Cardinals were in for a rough Sunday, as they were without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for their game against the rival San Francisco 49ers. Things got worse on paper once running back Chase Edmonds left early in the contest due to injury.
TEXAS STATE
dcsportsking.com

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa hit with cheap shot by Penn State DT on sideline

Somehow officials missed an egregious cheap shot on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa along the Penn State sidelines Saturday. Tagovailoa was pushed out of bounds on a third quarter play. His momentum carried him into a sea of white jerseys in enemy territory. Then Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard decked Tagovailoa, pushing the Terrapins QB to the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
168
Followers
725
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy