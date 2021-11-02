OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are in dire need of drivers. The organization’s Van Transport Program helps disabled veterans get to and from Shreveport’s Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for essential appointments. The DAV Louisiana Department Commander Michael McTiernan says the service is critical. “If...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Bar Foundation is having a pop-up event in Monroe on Thursday, Nov. 4. The luncheon and presentation will be at Restaurant Cotton starting at noon. On Thursday, local judges and lawyers will speak about how funding is allocated and what the foundation does for...
In honor of our Veterans, the Sequoia Park Zoo is celebrating Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021, with FREE Admission for Veterans and their families (with ID). Stop by the Zoo for an adventure on the Redwood Sky Walk and visit all of your furry, finned, feathered, and scaly friends!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Captain Jerry Casey joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss in a discussion about all the events the Salvation Army is doing around the community. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Salvation Army is hosting a banquet to benefit those homeless in northeast Louisiana. You can purchase tickets here, and the banquet starts with drinks at 6 pm and dinner will be served at 6:30 pm.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - These adorable kittens are looking for their “furever” home! They’re a bonded pair so the shelter wants them to be adopted together. They say two kittens are better than one because it gives them a friend to keep them busy while they’re settling into their new home.
Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and witness tampering. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. Zoo Buddy: Kinkajous!. Updated: 14 hours ago. A recurring recording of Good Morning ArkLaMiss.
Comments / 0