Recording artist Summer Walker Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) has released album artwork for Still Over It, unveiling both digital and physical covers. Her sophomore album will be released on November 5 and is now available for pre-order. The multi-platinum singer/songwriter has done an impeccable job of drumming up anticipation for her sophomore effort, as evidenced by the ‘Summer’s Hard Drive’ campaign and contest. The contest traveled to New York, Chicago and Atlanta, offering fans the chance at an early listen. Video recaps of these early listening sessions showcase the fans’ intensely emotional reactions, reassuring all that Summer has another surefire hit on her hands. Summer recently dropped the first single, “Ex for a Reason” featuring JT of the City Girls. Watch HERE.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO