IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced it is teaming up with a leading midway attractions company to raise money for charity. Jim Pattison Jr., vice-chair of the Board of Directors for IAAPA and president of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, is shaving his beard at IAAPA Expo and adding it to “Hoss” – a huge characterised hairball and current contender for a new Guinness World Record.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO