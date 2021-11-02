See Inside Cancer Research Hospital Abandoned For 20-Years

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: It’s exciting about what is next. We’ve seen PARP [inhibitors] being pushed more up front. It went from patients who are refractory, to multiple agents, and then now to second-line, first-line, and really pushing it upfront. I think the goal is to have that long-term progression-free survival time to next treatment that you can have for patients. Then, it’s figuring out what we do after a patient has resistance. I think there’s going to be some ongoing research and combination therapies with immunotherapy, and even expanding the 2 different malignancies. Thinking about how active PARP is and looking at the approvals in prostate, breast, ovarian [cancers], where we know that there’s other PARP-sensitive diseases is exciting. I think going into the tumor agnostic area where we have immunotherapy, if you have MSI [microsatellite instability] you’re basically giving patients immunotherapy across any tumor. This is a similar type of movement that we’re going towards: having a tumor agnostic PARP inhibitor where if you have [a] BRCA mutation, whether it be somatic or germline, that there’s going to be essentially any of the PARP inhibitors that would be active in those diseases. It is exciting to see the pipeline expanding and the combination approach. That’s where I think we’re going towards.

