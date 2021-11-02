See Inside Cancer Research Hospital Abandoned For 20-Years

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explorers take us inside a former cancer research hospital that has been abandoned for almost 20-years. There has been equipment left behind from x-ray machines to nurses call stations and even some biohazard bags from a hospital that has been abandoned for...

survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
MIT Technology Review

For this MIT couple, cancer research is the family business

Organic chemistry classes can create all sorts of memories, but few as lasting and meaningful as those of Alfred Singer ’68 and Dinah (Schiffer) Singer ’69. Since meeting while taking 5.41 in 1965—and graduating from MIT with degrees in biology (Dinah) and philosophy with a minor in biology (Al)—they have built an enduring marriage and influential careers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), contributing to major advancements in the understanding and treatment of cancer.
CANCER
The Exponent

Buzz-a-Beta raises money for cancer research

About 40 members of Beta Theta Pi volunteered to shave their heads Friday to raise money for cancer research in an event called “Buzz-a-Beta.”. Tommy Rzeszutko, a junior in Krannert School of Management and the fraternity’s community service chair, was one of the first to shave his head. Rzeszutko said members who volunteered to shave their heads were given a goal to raise $550, and those who didn’t volunteer had a goal of $100. Many students who shaved their heads also said that they plan on doing it again next year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wustl.edu

Jha’s NIH grant to support cancer research

Lung cancer is the leading cause of mortality among all cancers in the United States. About 85% of newly diagnosed lung-cancer cases are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), of which up to half are stage 3 at time of diagnosis. Long-term outcomes are poor at this stage, with only 5%-10% of the patients with stage 3B surviving five years after diagnosis.
CANCER
Grand Rapids Business Journal

VAI doctor earns cancer research grant

A Van Andel Institute epigenetics expert was awarded a research scholar’s grant for his studies into a promising class of anti-cancer medications. The American Cancer Society granted $792,000 to back Dr. Scott Rothbart’s into potent anti-cancer drugs called EZH2 inhibitors. The enzyme, EZH2, has long been of interest to cancer...
CANCER
starlocalmedia.com

Perry Middle School donates to cancer research

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Monday that Perry Middle School raised $5,000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The money came from the school’s Coins for Cancer fundraiser. Counselor Erin Felker said the scool started their Coins for Cancer drive in 2016 because we had a student on...
CARROLLTON, TX
foxcharleston.com

Lowvelo 2021 Helps Further Cancer Research

Pedal to fight cancer. We sit down with Dr. Denis Guttridge on how you can take part in this year’s Lowvelo ride to raise money for cancer research.
CANCER
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Hospital Offering Gas Cards To Cancer Patients

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cancer Center at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is offering gasoline gift cards to cancer patients who must regularly travel to the capital city for treatment. Due the rising costs of fuel and the high expense of cancer treatment, the...
CHEYENNE, WY
pharmacytimes.com

Ongoing Research With PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: It’s exciting about what is next. We’ve seen PARP [inhibitors] being pushed more up front. It went from patients who are refractory, to multiple agents, and then now to second-line, first-line, and really pushing it upfront. I think the goal is to have that long-term progression-free survival time to next treatment that you can have for patients. Then, it’s figuring out what we do after a patient has resistance. I think there’s going to be some ongoing research and combination therapies with immunotherapy, and even expanding the 2 different malignancies. Thinking about how active PARP is and looking at the approvals in prostate, breast, ovarian [cancers], where we know that there’s other PARP-sensitive diseases is exciting. I think going into the tumor agnostic area where we have immunotherapy, if you have MSI [microsatellite instability] you’re basically giving patients immunotherapy across any tumor. This is a similar type of movement that we’re going towards: having a tumor agnostic PARP inhibitor where if you have [a] BRCA mutation, whether it be somatic or germline, that there’s going to be essentially any of the PARP inhibitors that would be active in those diseases. It is exciting to see the pipeline expanding and the combination approach. That’s where I think we’re going towards.
CANCER
yoursun.com

Inside Venice's newest hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice (SMH) isn’t ready to accept patients yet, but the hold-up isn’t the facility. It’s the need to get insurance contracts in place. Construction was finished on time and on budget, Campus President Sharon Roush said during a media preview Thursday. “That was a feat, particularly in a...
SARASOTA, FL
dailybruin.com

LA Cancer Challenge beats fundraising goals, funds pancreatic cancer research

The LA Cancer Challenge raised more than half a million dollars toward pancreatic cancer research with its 5-kilometer team race on campus Sunday. Held near the end of every October, the LA Cancer Challenge fell on Oct. 31 this year. While the 2020 race was held virtually, this year’s event was held in person with a virtual option available. The race benefits the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and has raised $516,603.83 toward a $500,000 goal this year and more than $9.1 million since its inaugural event in 1998, according to the LA Cancer Challenge site.
CANCER
live5news.com

Bicyclists brave the weather to raise money for cancer research

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the cold and rainy weather, people took to their bicycles and hit the road Saturday morning for Lowvelo, an annual fundraiser for research at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center. Officials said 100 percent of the money raised at the event goes directly to lifesaving...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot hospital expands local cancer treatment

Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot is newly offering expanded cancer treatments to locals, the system announced in a news release last month. Bingham Healthcare is partnering with Portneuf Medical Center to administer cancer treatments, the release said. Patients being treated by outside oncologists in other cities such as Idaho Falls, Boise or Salt Lake City may still receive chemotherapy in Blackfoot, the release said. That would mean patients could keep their medical providers while receiving chemotherapy close to home.
BLACKFOOT, ID
presspublications.com

‘Research autopsy’ helps scientists study cancer therapies

A new research study at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) turns cancer scientists into molecular detectives, searching for clues for why certain cancers are able to spread and evolve by studying tissues collected within hours of death.
CANCER
KTVL

20-year-old cancer survivor climbs to new heights

Today, Cameron Caldwell, a 20-year-old cancer survivor and former Children’s Miracle Network/OWE Miracle Kid and Dr. Brian Gross, an Asante cardiologist got the opportunity of a lifetime: to climb one of the largest structures in the Rogue Valley. Dr. Gross won the bid for the Oregon Wine Experience’s “Climb the...
MEDFORD, OR
farmingtonvoice.com

Farmington High students raise $1K for cancer research

A Project-Based Learning (PBL) assignment in a Farmington High School entrepreneurship class led to students raising $1,070 for pediatric cancer research for the University of Michigan. Students in Nina Merget’s entrepreneurship class were given the task to raise money for a charity. The class determined that they wanted to raise...
FARMINGTON, MI
929nin.com

Peek Inside the Abandoned Indiana Asylum near Terre Haute

One of the most popular places to visit in hopes of possibly having a paranormal experience is Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. But, Indiana is also home to a former Tuberculosis hospital that has just as many ghost sightings and paranormal activity as any haunted place in the country.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Colon Cancer Research: Testing, Studies and Future Outlook

Colon cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the entire world and the third most prevalent in the U.S. An alarmingly high number of people worldwide have to face this cancer in their lives. The latest research regarding colon cancer has given us improved treatments and detection...
CANCER
