The Halo: Infinite campaign overview promo was released yesterday and so far it has been met with a mixed response from fans. The main source of any gripes seems to come from the way it looks like this campaign is designed. Specifically, as an open world experience. Now, Halo has always been famous far having large interactive game worlds to play in, but also using a semi-linear path and organized set pieces. Check out the video below for yourself, but it certainly feels like a different experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO