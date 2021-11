This year's perfect Christmas gifts for runners who need more recovery in their lives. Yes, we know. We all want world peace, safety for women runners everywhere, equal pay, some upper body strength and a lie-in for Christmas. But on the off-chance that they don’t happen by the end of December, we’ve made a list of some of the kit that makes us feel happy and empowered – which is definitely a Christmas gift worth giving or receiving. Whether you’re shopping for the friend you know deserves some treats to help them with their post-run recovery, or earmarking some new kit for yourself, here’s are all the things on our Christmas list this year for running recovery…

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO