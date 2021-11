Our dependence on electricity and electricity-powered devices has only grown in the past years, along with the carbon footprint implicit in the use of the power grid. In response to that, there has been a rise in green, safe, and silent power sources, especially during emergencies, in the form of portable power stations or solar generations. “Portable” here, however, is sometimes used loosely to describe something that can be moved around, sometimes with a great amount of effort. The EcoFlow RIVER Mini, however, makes portability its raison d’etre, but does it make too many compromises to hit that mark? Read on to find out how well this portable power station fared in our tests.

