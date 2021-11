Remember mom and the scene regarding who is the parent and who is the child? I wanted to bring you full circle as it continued to be interesting. We left off where I had been reprimanded by mom for reaching out to her primary care physician, her Podiatrist and the surgeon’s office. The surgeon’s office had not received key information from the podiatrist so were feeling like we were in a vortex unable to move forward. Don’t forget we had received a call from the podiatrist’ office asking how the surgery went when we had not even heard from a surgeon! All along mom’s approach to the situation was let things be and we will eventually hear, while mine was to address things sooner versus later as a parent would want to do for their child.

