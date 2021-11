The wonderful thing about cereal is that even though it's billed as a breakfast food, it really hits any time of day. Obviously it crushes as a breakfast staple. When it's lunch time and you're lazy to cook because you don't have much time on your half hour lunch break where you decided to run home to grab food anyway, cereal gets the job done. When the kids can't agree on dinner, suggesting cereal gets everyone on the same page. And of course when you wake up craving a midnight snack, a crisp cold bowl of cereal never disappoints. Heck, you can even snack on cereal dry and it's still delicious.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO