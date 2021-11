On 6th December, 2021, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun will be five years old. Developer Mimimi Games believes that’s something to celebrate, and so it plans to release a standalone expansion for the game on that very same day. Aiko’s Choice offers a story set within that of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. It takes place between the missions Attack on Kanazawa and The Death of Kage-sama, in fact, so while it’s a standalone expansion that doesn’t require the base game to play it, your enjoyment of it will be severely limited if you don’t. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is a game very much worth playing, too. You can read our review to find out why, and you can pick it up cheap now. On Steam, it’s currently on sale for the bargain price of just £3.49 until 16th November.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO