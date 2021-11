You have to go back to the 1987 NASCAR Cup Series season to find the last time somebody pulled off what Kyle Larson pulled off on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson continued his 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff rampage with his series-leading ninth win of the year (nobody else has more than four) and fourth win of the postseason (nobody else has more than two) in the middle race of the round of 8 at Kansas Speedway.

