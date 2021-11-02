CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulp Spinach In Popeye On Nintendo Switch This Week

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 7 days ago

Sabec has revealed that the official Popeye game is coming to Nintendo Switch this week. You will have the chance to play as the spinach-munching sailor in what the developer has looked to...

www.nintendo-insider.com

ComicBook

Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis Games Now Live on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available in the Nintendo eShop, allowing users the opportunity to upgrade their current plan. The Expansion Pack allows users access to apps that include games that originally released on Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. As revealed earlier this month, the Expansion Pack will also grant subscribers access to next month's Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC. While some users have been a bit hesitant about the subscription's $49.99 price point, it seems like a safe bet that a lot of Switch users will be upgrading, now that the option is available.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Nintendo DS & 3DS Games that deserve to be ported onto the Nintendo Switch

It’s criminal that none of these are on the Nintendo Switch yet!. Arguably one of the most successful handheld consoles of all time, the Nintendo DS, and its successor, the Nintendo 3DS have a deep and truly exceptional library of games. The dual screen was at first questioned, but soon seen as the potential future of Nintendo gaming - with the Wii U adopting a similar focus (but we won’t talk about that here). Now we have the Nintendo Switch, which I feel is already cemented as one of the best consoles ever produced with an ongoing legacy as we speak. The Switch is home to several remakes, remasters, and ports of games that were originally on Wii, Wii U, and even PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, there are a slew of DS and 3DS franchises and games either yet to be ported or remastered to the Nintendo Switch - and boy, are there a handful of excellent ones! Some of which are yet to receive any kind of representation at all outside of a fighter in Smash Ultimate, which to me, is criminal (I’m looking at you Pit!).
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Popeye game is set to launch on Switch, but it looks like it had zero budget

A Nintendo Switch eShop listing has appeared for a new Popeye game from developer Sabec, set with a fast-approaching November 4, 2021 release date and a $12.99 release date. Sabec is the developer of the legendary Switch “game” Calculator, so one would expect quality of the highest order from this release. However, the available screenshots of this Popeye Switch game look rough. More specifically, textures mostly don’t exist on many of the graphics. One could argue it’s going for a low-poly and/or cel-shaded look, and it’s entirely possible the game will look much nicer in motion. The faraway shot of the ship actually looks kinds of cool, to be fair.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo says it will "improve and expand" Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed its latest user figure for Nintendo Switch Online, and a rise of six million paid subscribers over the last 12 months. 32 million people are now Switch Online subscribers (as of 30th September 2021), up from 26 million people last year. That count will no doubt have...
VIDEO GAMES
Brutus
Nintendo Insider

Wreak Havoc In Terror Of Hemasaurus On Nintendo Switch

Digerati has announced that its retro-inspired city smash ’em up Terror of Hemasaurus is coming to Nintendo Switch early next year. This is the next game from Super Blood Hockey developer Loren Lemcke, which has looked to combine “awesome pixel devastation and stupidly big explosions with farcical fatalities and comedic catastrophe in one monster-sized blast of apocalyptic good times.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Mundaun is Getting a Limited Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

Mundaun, a gorgeous but chilling folk horror game, is getting a limited Nintendo Switch cartridge release. Mundaun, currently only available digitally, was developed by Hidden Fields, a one-person development house, the person in question being Swiss developer Michel Ziegler. So there’s every chance that more people will be involved in manufacturing Mundaun’s physical incarnation than actually making the game.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Metroid Dread demo now available for Nintendo Switch

Just in time for Halloween, Nintendo is bringing the spooks in the form of a demo for the recently released Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch. As we mentioned in our review of the game, Metroid Dread is filled with all sorts of heart-pounding, hair-raising moments. A continuation of the story...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Time Management Game Collection launches on Nintendo Switch

Time Management Game Collection combines six distinct time management games onto a single physical cartridge for the Nintendo Switch console. GS2 Games, a licensed PlayStation and Nintendo Switch worldwide publisher, announced today the release of the second volume in the puzzle game series in collaboration with Funbox Media Limited. Each...
VIDEO GAMES
#Nintendo Eshop#Spinach#Arcade Game#Olive
ComicBook

Tomb Raider Games are Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

It's been nearly five years since the Nintendo Switch's release, and since then, the console has played host to nearly every major franchise in gaming. One notable exception is Tomb Raider, but that will change in 2022, as Crystal Dynamics and Feral Interactive are set to bring two of the games to the platform: Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris. Unfortunately, a more specific release window has not been announced at this time, so fans of the Tomb Raider series will just have to wait patiently to see what gets announced!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to use a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on Steam

One of the best parts of PC gaming is how much customization players have at their fingertips. Along with keyboard and mouse control for games, players can just as easily connect their favorite controllers to their computers. While Xbox controllers are often the standard for PC players, it is also easy to use PlayStation or Nintendo brand controllers on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Pupu Mirai no Meitantei Toujou! will be released for Nintendo Switch

Nippon Columbia released in Japan on November 4 Oshiri Tantei: Pupu Mirai no Meitantei Toujou! for Nintendo Switch. The game is based on the children’s book series and the anime. The adventure has to tell its own story. As an assistant to Oshiri Tantei, you have to solve tricky cases.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Maglam Lord Coming West for PS4 & Nintendo Switch

Remember Maglam Lord, the JRPG + dating sim hybrid released by D3 Publisher in Japan back in March? It’s finally coming west. The news comes from British publisher PQube, which will release the game both in North America and Europe for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 4, 2022. A...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Popeye coming to Switch

A new Popeye game based on the classic comic Popeye the Sailor Man is coming to Switch, an eShop listing reveals. Even more interesting is that the game is just a few days away from release. Publisher Sabec is behind the new “official” title. According to the eShop page, “you...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Mario Party Superstars is now available on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s legendary Mario Party franchise makes its return in style with five boards and more than 100 mini-games, both new and from past games. Since its introduction in 1999 for the Nintendo 64, which offered players a virtual board incarnating different characters from the Mario world and contesting victory in crazy mini-games, titles of this great brand have not ceased appearing in each of the Nintendo platforms to date. That’s why fans of the Mario Party franchise are ecstatic today as Mario Party Superstars is now available on the Nintendo Switch, thanks to a collaboration between Nintendo and developer NDcube.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Dojoran (Nintendo Switch)

As soon as you begin, Dojoran tells you that life is hard and only gets harder as you get older – thanks for the reminder – and that the world is full of dangers. Especially to frogs. Unlike us, who must do our best through trial and error, frogs in this world go through ninja training. Yes, you read that correctly, ninja training; Incredibly hard ninja training. Using the skills you have learned through your frog ancestors, you begin this training to prepare you for the harsh, harsh world.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Grapple Force Rena Is Heading To Nintendo Switch

It looks like Switch owners will be able to enjoy a fluid platforming adventure in the future!. Galaxy Trail and QUByte Games have announced that Grapple Force Rena will be heading to Nintendo Switch and other console platforms. The title will see players in the shoes of the titular Rena herself, as she uses her grappling bracelets to fling herself through 30 unique courses!
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Ashwalkers, a Narrative Adventure, Coming to Nintendo Switch

DONTNOD co-founder and Life is Strange co-creator Hervé Bonin has announced that Nameless XIII will bring Ashwalkers to the Nintendo Switch. Starting life as a student project, Ashwalkers has grown to become the debut release from the new indie studio. Expect it in Q1 of 2022. Ashwalkers previously released on Steam this past April. It’s also 20% off until November 1, so if you can’t wait, you can nab the PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Digimon Survive Delayed Into 2022

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Digimon Survive has been delayed into next year to “allocate more time to development,” having originally been expected to release in 2021. “First of all, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive. Our original goal was to...
VIDEO GAMES

