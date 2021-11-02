Eye Flys – “Dead Larvae”

“Follow Me Around” is one of those songs that has achieved mythic status in part due to its rarity. Radiohead have accumulated quite a few such tunes over the years, a function of a band that likes to test out new material on the road plus a fiercely dedicated fan base that refuses to see any promising material confined to the discard pile forever. A lot of those holy grail tracks have materialized later on, particularly in recent years as the band has shifted into retrospective mode: studio versions of “Burn The Witch,” “Identikit,” and “True Love Waits” on 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool; excavated and finalized takes on “I Promise,” “Man Of War,” and “Lift” on the 2017 OK Computer reissue OKNOTOK. And today, with the Kid A/Amnesiac reissue Kid A Mnesia suddenly imminent, “Follow Me Around” is finally here.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO