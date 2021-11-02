CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye Flys – “Dead Larvae”

By Tom Breihan
Cover picture for the articleFull Of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard started the side project Eye Flys about two years ago, and they’ve already released an EP called Context and an album called Tub Of Lard. The band, which also features members of Triac and Backslider,...

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
UB40 Toaster Astro Dead At 64

UB40’s Terence Wilson, better known by his stage name Astro, has died at age 64. “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness,” his group wrote in a statement on their social media. “The world will never be the same without him. We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”
Rosalía Teases New Album Motomami

The Earth’s Most Exciting Pop Star, aka Catalonian performer Rosalía, has teased a brand-new album coming in 2022. It’ll be called Motomami. It’ll be her first full LP since 2018’s El Mal Querer, which notably won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. “Coming soon,” Rosalía captioned...
Emma McGann – Teary Eyed

Teaming up with music legend Mike Shinoda (of Linkin Park, Fort Minor) Emma McGann has released a new Pop infused single called “Teary Eyed” that is one of the UK singer/songwriter's strongest releases to date. Written one evening with a guitar in hand to help overcome an intense panic attack, Emma submitted it to Mike Shinoda who produced the track live on his Twitch livestream early in 2021 via his Shinoda Produce Me initiative. Out now through X My Heart Records, “Teary Eyed” is a spacious, relatable pop single that uses jiving rhythms and poetic electric guitar melodies. Tune in below now and check out a quote from McGann on the release above that!
Black Country, New Road – “Bread Song”

Last month, Black Country, New Road announced they’d be quickly following up their debut For The First Time, which came out this past February. Its successor, Ants From Up There, will arrive in the early days of next February, just under a year later. At the time, they shared a lead single called “Chaos Space Marine.” Today, they’re back with another.
U2 Join TikTok With A New Song

U2 are now on TikTok. They launched an account on the social media app to announce the upcoming release of a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on November 3. That song will appear in the animated film Sing 2, which features Bono in a voice role as a reclusive former rock star/lion named Clay Calloway.
Weird Al Shares Solo Accordion Sparks Cover

Earlier this year, the theatrical pop duo Sparks were honored with a documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which was directed by Edgar Wright, whose most recent narrative film Last Night In Soho just came out in theaters a couple weeks ago. “Weird Al” Yankovic is featured as a talking head in the documentary, and today Yankovic has shared an accordion-only cover of Sparks’ “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” which Yankovic had previously parodied a part of the in the Sparks homage “Virus Alert” off his 2006 album Straight Outta Lynwood.
Radiohead – “Follow Me Around”

“Follow Me Around” is one of those songs that has achieved mythic status in part due to its rarity. Radiohead have accumulated quite a few such tunes over the years, a function of a band that likes to test out new material on the road plus a fiercely dedicated fan base that refuses to see any promising material confined to the discard pile forever. A lot of those holy grail tracks have materialized later on, particularly in recent years as the band has shifted into retrospective mode: studio versions of “Burn The Witch,” “Identikit,” and “True Love Waits” on 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool; excavated and finalized takes on “I Promise,” “Man Of War,” and “Lift” on the 2017 OK Computer reissue OKNOTOK. And today, with the Kid A/Amnesiac reissue Kid A Mnesia suddenly imminent, “Follow Me Around” is finally here.
Ought Break Up, Members Form New Band Cola

Ought are no more. Today, the Montreal post-punk band announced that they have broken up. “We are no longer active as a band,” they wrote in a statement on their Instagram, continuing:. When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together,...
Kristine Leschper – “Ribbon”

Last month, Mothers leader Kristine Leschper announced that she was now putting out music under her own name and released her first solo single, “Figure And I.” Today, she’s announced a whole solo album, The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door, which will be out on March 4. She’s also shared a new track, the sweeping and subtle “Ribbon.”
Scowl – “Seeds To Sow”

In a couple of short weeks, the Bay Area hardcore beasts in Scowl will release their full-length debut How Flowers Grow. I have heard the album, and it rocks extremely hard. If you’ve heard the first two singles, you’ve probably already figured this out. “Bloodhound” and “Fuck Around,” the latter of which features Drain’s Sammy Ciaramitaro. Both absolute face-peelers. Today, Scowl have shared a third song, and it shows a different side of what they can do.
The Forms – “All Souls Day”

Today is All Souls Day. But because I grew up Jewish, I admittedly had to google what precisely that meant. Here is what I deduced: All Souls Day — also called Day Of The Dead or Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed — is a day to remember those who have died. This year, that also means we get a brand-new single from Queens duo the Forms, also called “All Souls Day.”
Stream Boston Hardcore Band Pummel’s Extremely Tough New EP Next In Line

The city of Boston has a rich, proud history of reckless, gooned-out hardcore. For decades, Boston bands have been writing songs about their friends letting them down and using those songs to set off sweaty brawls. Pummel are a part of that tradition, and they do their forefathers proud. Pummel...
Sea Oleena – “Untethering”

Montreal-based Charlotte Oleena, bka Sea Oleena, self-released her endlessly dreamy Weaving A Basket album last year. A couple weeks from now Cascine is reissuing the record — an excellent pairing of artist and label — and to mark the occasion, Oleena has unearthed an additional track from the Weaving A Basket sessions. It’s called “Untethering,” and you are liable to get lost in its ambient folk reverie. Bask in the song’s glow below.
Claire Cronin – “Feel This”

Claire Cronin is releasing her new album, Bloodless, next week. She’s shared the title track and “No Forcefield” from it already, and today she’s back with one more single, “Feel This,” a sparse and haunting lull that Cronin describes as “the most vulnerable song on the record.”. “It’s about longing...
Album: Electric Eye - Horizons

Electric Eye's 'Horizons': by a band who knows what they’re doing — They’ve been honing what they do for just short of a decade. Their drummer Øyvind Hegg-Lunde has also regularly played with folk and jazz individualistsBuilding Instrument and Erlend Apneseth Trio. Guitarist and keyboard player Njål Clementsen has been in post-rock/psych-rock bands The Low Frequency In Stereo and The Megaphonic Thrift. Amongst Horizons’s guest players is Jaga Jazzist’s Lars Horntvedt. Embedded in Norway’s contemporary music scene, Electric Eye obviously know what they’re doing. Initially, they were like a heavy drone-psych take on Chapterhouse. Horizons is their most expansive album to date: mind-expanded and musically expansive.
Alt-J – “Get Better”

In September, Leeds art-rockers Alt-J announced a new LP, The Dream, coming in February. So far they’ve shared the single “U&ME,” and now they’ve unveiled a follow-up: “Get Better.”. Along with the track, which is minimal and delicate, Alt-J have shared a pixel-art animated lyric video for “Get Better,” which...
Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – “Coil”

Last month, Converge and Chelsea Moon announced their long-rumored collaborative record Bloodmoon: I, a team-up that got started when they played together alongside some now-bandmates at a festival in 2016. Its lead single, “Blood Moon,” topped our list of the best songs of the week when it came out, and today the pairing is back with another single from the album, “Coil.”
TNGHT – “TUMS”

TNGHT — the collaborative duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice — have shared an exhilarating new track called “TUMS” ahead of their show (Saturday, November 6) at the Catwalk in Los Angeles. Along with the song comes a video directed by Dan Streit. “‘TUMS’ was made from that collective feeling...
