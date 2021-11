The announcement by Facebook, Inc. (FB)—sorry, Meta Platforms, Inc.—that it was becoming a metaverse company generated considerable attention and publicity last week. But the social media behemoth is actually the second technology giant to latch onto the concept. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) was the first tech conglomerate to tease the idea of an alternate universe as a business opportunity earlier this year. Not many may know this, but Microsoft already has a first-mover advantage in creating metaverses and the potential to generate substantial profits from such technologies.

