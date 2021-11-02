Don’t buy these 7 myths about flu shots

I know we discussed COVID-19 vaccines last week, but there should be another vaccine on your medical to-do list for the fall: the flu shot. that everyone (six months and older) get the flu vaccine every year, this flu season is different. Last year, infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the flu were just 1% as many as the average flu season. COVID-19 precautions like social distancing, mask-wearing and other infection prevention measures likely played a role in that decrease. With the help of COVID-19 vaccines, more people are now going to work, school and traveling. But with more people interacting coupled with the reduced immunity brought on by pandemic isolation, it begs the question of how severe this flu season will be, which is why health experts are saying now more than ever it is important to be inoculated against the flu — especially before the onset of flu season.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO