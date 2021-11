The Buccaneers put to rest their woes of last year steamrolling the Bears to a 38-3 victory. The Buccaneers and company also entered rarefied air Sunday in a couple of categories. For the franchise, the Bucs now have their best start in franchise history at 6-1. As for Tom Brady, he hit a major milestone at the end of the first quarter throwing his 600th regular-season touchdown. The Buccaneers were firing on all cylinders from the start on Sunday, not only did the Bucs show up, but they also showed out.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO