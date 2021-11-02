CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take 5: Improved Offensive Line Play, Kyren Williams, College Football Playoff

By Mike Hutton - @MikeHuttonPT
Five thoughts on Notre Dame football, including thoughts on Drew Pyne, the improved line and the College Football playoff

1. Does quarterback Drew Pyne stick around for another year? It’s a fair question considering that Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has already pre-ordained Tyler Buchner as the quarterback of the future. I’ll give it to Kelly. It’s possible that the Irish could be 7-1 with Pyne and Buchner playing instead of Jack Coan and Buchner. It wouldn’t have taken so long for Notre Dame to figure out its running game and offensive line with Pyne playing. My point is that Kelly can win with a competent or better quarterback with different skill sets.

Back to the question. Yes, I think he’ll return. I’ll take Kelly at his word that there is quarterback harmony among the three. I’m sure Kelly will say that he’ll “open” up the competition after the season. I think there is a pretty good chance that a second quarterback will play next year and there is always a good chance that someone gets hurt. Knowing that he’s pretty close to being as good as Coan, I think Pyne returns. If he does leave, the Irish would likely look to add another experienced quarterback via the portal unless Walker Howard, a Top 100 quarterback from Louisiana who visited for the USC game, flips to Notre Dame. Howard is committed to LSU.

2. It’s so hard to know exactly what the reasons are or were for the epically bad line play in the first half of the season. Guys could be playing hurt, and other players that were counted on to dig in right away, like Cain Madden, struggled early making the adjustment from Marshall to ND. Or it just could’ve taken them six games to figure it out. The line has played its best ball of the season in the last two games with a backup freshman left tackle (Joe Alt) and backup guard (Andrew Kristofic). If there is one consistent philosophy that has guided ND sports under Athletics director Jack Swarbrick, it’s that it’s better to have stability in as many parts of the program as possible. That’s why there should be a good purpose for firing anyone.

3. Running back Kyren Williams should get something for adding 91 extra rushing yards to the total against North Carolina. Without that touchdown run against the Tar Heels, Notre Dame ends up with around 200 yards instead of 293 yards. Alt and Kristofic were beat on that play badly, which forced Williams to head for the left sideline and make his move to the end zone. A normal back would’ve been dropped for a loss. The post script to that run is that Williams had sat out a few plays on the prior drive with some sort of minor injury to his knee. Play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico was openly wondering if he’d return. That made Tirico’s call even more dramatic.

4. Is it possible that the 2021 Irish turn out to be better than the 2020 version? Probably not. That judgment couldn’t be made somewhat fairly unless Notre Dame the College Football Playoff. The Irish were beating teams, aside from Louisville and Clemson, decisively last year. Clemson played without Trevor Lawrence, though. This team is just plain fun to watch now and I think it could end up with the same regular-season record as the 2020 team. BYU just put up 66 against Virginia. That makes the game against the Cavaliers less scary.

5. Assuming Notre Dame doesn’t make the College Football Playoff, my favorite early-season bowl projection has them playing Michigan in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. It’s always fun to watch Jim Harbaugh coaching with his hands on his knees while staring a hole through his team. Also, Harbaugh is a good foil.

