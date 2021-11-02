Barry Sanders sends prayers to Derrick Henry after foot injury

Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders sent prayers out to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry after it was announced he was going to have surgery on his foot, which will keep him out indefinitely.

On Monday, the Titans made it official by placing Henry on Injured Reserve, where he’s expected to spend anywhere from the next six to 10 weeks at minimum, but it’s also possible he could be lost for the season.

“Prayers going out to my friend @KingHenry_2 and his family,” Sanders tweeted on Monday.

In the wake of Henry’s injury, the Titans signed future Hall of Fame back Adrian Peterson to the practice squad. He’s expected to be elevated to the active roster in the days ahead.

Along with Peterson, the Titans will try to fill the void with Jeremy McNichols as well, and the team also has Mekhi Sargent and Dontrell Hilliard on the practice squad.

It’ll be interesting to see if Tennessee makes a move to add another back at the trade deadline, which arrives at 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 2.