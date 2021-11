The Chargers may have only dropped their game against the Patriots by a score 27-24, but it seemed a bit more one-sided while it was playing. The Chargers had only three drives longer than six plays on Sunday, all of which went for touchdowns. The eight other drives, however, culminated in three points, two interceptions (one returned for a score), and 113 total yards. Over 41 minutes of game time went by without a score and it was ultimately what cost the Chargers a game against a team who sought to shorten the game via their run game and their consistent pressure on Herbert.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO