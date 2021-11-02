UFC 268 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for blockbuster event

UFC 268 is seeing many big returns, the return of Colby Covington and the return of Justin Gaethje into the octagon after a year and also the return of Joe Rogan back to the commentary desk. Joe Rogan is back after last coming to UFC 264, where he did the infamous interview with UFC Megastar Conor McGregor. Rogan had been missing 3 numbered pay-per-views as he was diagnosed with Covid 19, but other than that, Rogan has been seen on and off the commentary team since 2016.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO