UFC

UFC 268 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for blockbuster event

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Rogan is back for one of the biggest cards of the year. MMA Fighting confirmed with ESPN officials the details of this Saturday’s broadcast plans for UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New...

www.mmafighting.com

Joe Rogan is an American stand-up comedian, podcast host, martial arts expert, actor, and UFC commentator. By working into numerous professions, the 52-year-old celebrity is earning a Net Worth of $50 Million. Most people may know him very well as he has surely a vast career. One can imagine his popularity by looking through his performance at comedy, MMA, or interesting podcasts.
