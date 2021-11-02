CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Disruptive TikTok trend causes more work for WHS custodial staff, damages bathrooms

By Anna Anderson
Parsons Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — The “devious licks” challenge, a viral TikTok trend...

www.parsonssun.com

Go Blue Ridge

TikTok Challenge That Damages School Bathrooms Reaches Watauga

The “devious licks” challenge, a viral TikTok trend that encourages students to steal from, and vandalize, school bathrooms, has made it to Watauga High School. The Watauga Democrat reports bathrooms at the high school have been damaged, in a number of ways, including stolen soap dispensers, inappropriate phrases on the walls and objects thrown at the ceiling.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
cbslocal.com

Schools Using ‘E-Hall Passes’ To Stop TikTok-Inspired Bathroom Vandalism

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA-TV) – Call it a modern twist on an old concept. A school hall pass used to be nothing more than a piece of paper. However, the New Kensington-Arnold School District in Pennsylvania says it’s going to start using a form of an “e-hall pass” moving forward. The moves comes as a means to improve student accountability and prevent student vandalism prompted by a social media challenge.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Boston

