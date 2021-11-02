Disruptive TikTok trend causes more work for WHS custodial staff, damages bathrooms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Like many nowadays, Lisa Denicourt works from home. The Long Lake mom works in operations for an active wear company. A few years ago, doing her job became quite the task. “It was just before I was 45, I realized I was doing more of the squinting to read the fine print,” she said. “Was starting to get harder and harder for me to read.” So she quickly realized she’d have to start accessorizing in a way she was not quite ready for. “I’ve got reading glasses all over the house, there’s probably one in here, one in the other room,...

LONG LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO