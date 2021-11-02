Meet the Cast of Walker Season 2

Despite only having three seasons at this point, Yellowstone has been a seriously tumultuous show that has taken the Dutton family from a place of uncertain safety and security to a place of certain danger that might see the patriarch of the clan, John Dutton, lying dead on the side of the road. Those that have been watching the show from season 1 onward have seen how Kayce Dutton integrates back into the Dutton clan after trying to get away from the constant trouble and the general headache that is his family. After the death of their mother, Kayce, Beth, Jamie, and their older brother Lee, who died in the first season, haven’t been quite as close. Throughout the last three seasons, it’s been clear that many people feel that the Dutton Ranch is simply too big and takes up too much space that might be better used for other purposes, a decision that John has been fighting ever since the show opened up. Be it for a casino, an airstrip, or something else, Dutton has managed to fight off more than one person eager to take his land.

