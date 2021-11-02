Corbin's female pro baseball player Mary Weddle Hines dies at 87

CORBIN — Corbin’s own baseball/softball legend, Mary Weddle Hines, passed away at the age of 87 over the weekend.

Hines was born on April 26, 1934 and grew up in Woodsfield, Ohio on a farm with 11 brothers and four sisters and a love for the game of baseball.

After playing at shortstop in a youth baseball league with boys throughout her school years, Hines set her sights a little higher. In 1953, Hines began playing professional fast pitch softball for the Phoenix Arizona Queens. Then, in 1954, with the nickname “Giggles,” Hines played for the Fort Wayne Daisies as part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League — the league made famous in the movie “A League of their Own.”

During that time, Hines showed her versatility, playing outfield, third base, and pitcher. In her only season with the Daisies, Hines had 52 hits, scored 38 runs and had a 3-1 pitching record.

After the league ended, Hines continued to play softball until she was 68 years old. She also married in 1955 and had three children and several grandchildren.

Once her playing days were over, she still continued to help with Little League, middle school, and high school softball until she was 75 years old, even coaching her own granddaughter’s team for a time. Hines was an assistant coach at Corbin High School from 1995-2002 and 2005-2008. In 2003 and 2004, she assisted with the Corbin Middle School team.

Even after she stepped away from coaching, Hines rarely missed a girls’ sporting event, as she had become a female athletics icon in the community.

In 2018, Hines was inducted into the KY Prep Softball Hall of Fame for her many accomplishments. The following year, Hines was honored during the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo’s annual TRISPY Awards, being given the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Hines passed away over the weekend in her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Many took to Facebook to share their condolences and favorite memories of Hines, including the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association who posted their condolences to the family of Hines and former Corbin softball coach Chris Hart.

“We have just been notified that Mary Weddle Hines who played for the Ft. Wayne Daisies in 1954 has passed away today,” the AAGPBL said in a post. “The AAGPBL family is saddened by Mary's passing. We will keep Mary and your family in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

“Found out today that one of my favorite persons and a person I truly admired, passed away after a long battle with sickness,” Hart said in a post. “Mary was one of my Assistant Coaches, but I learned so much from her about the game than I will ever know, but more importantly I gained a friend!”

“She was an inspiration to me and I will always have a special place in my heart for Coach Mary,” he continued. “Mary Weddle Hines, rest in peace my friend. I will miss you!”