CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Everlaw secures $202 mln,'unicorn' status with Series D round

By Sara Merken
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPHRB_0ckCow6h00

Nov 2 - Everlaw Inc, an e-discovery software provider, said on Tuesday it has raised $202 million in a Series D funding round led by TPG Growth, the growth investment arm of private equity firm TPG.

The Oakland, California-based legal technology company said the round brings its valuation to "over $2 billion." New investor HIG Growth Partners and existing backers Andreessen Horowitz, Alphabet's CapitalG, Menlo Ventures and K9 Ventures participated in the round, the company said.

Everlaw joins a small but growing number of legal tech companies to achieve "unicorn" status, meaning a startup valued at more than $1 billion.

The company's e-discovery platform can be used in litigation, case preparation and internal investigations.

Everlaw markets to law firms, corporate legal departments and government agencies. The company has said it counts Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Dick's Sporting Goods Inc as corporate customers, as well as many of the high grossing U.S. law firms and U.S. state attorneys general.

With the new round, Everlaw has raised $305 million in total, according to the company, which was founded in 2010.

CS Disco Inc, Exterro Inc, Relativity, Reveal Data Corp and Logikcull are among the other big e-discovery software providers competing for clients in the market. Disco hit a milestone when it went public over the summer.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to correct an error in TPG's name in the first paragraph

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. telecom firm Viasat to buy rival Inmarsat in $7.3 billion deal

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S.-based telecommunications firm Viasat on Monday agreed to buy rival Inmarsat in a deal valuing the British company at $7.3 billion, as the companies seek to scale up their spectrum, satellite and land-based communication offerings. The deal comprises of $850 million in cash, about 46.4 million...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Oakland, CA
Business
City
Oakland, CA
Reuters

Fund manager says EV startup Rivian's response on human rights falls short

DETROIT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A union-affiliated pension fund advisor pressing Rivian on human rights and environment concerns in the electric vehicle startup's battery supply chain ahead of a blockbuster initial public offering said on Monday the company's response fell short of expectations. SOC Investment Group Executive Director Dieter Waizenegger...
IRVINE, CA
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Mln#Big E#Sporting Goods#Software#Growth Partners#Alphabet#Menlo Ventures#K9 Ventures#Cs Disco Inc#Exterro Inc#Reveal Data Corp
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
builtinchicago.org

FingerprintJS Secures $32M Series B, Plans to Hire

FingerprintJS, a Chicago-based fraud prevention software startup, announced it secured $32 million in a Series B funding round. Founded in 2019 by Dan Pinto, who now serves as the company’s CEO, and Valentin Vasilyev, the company’s CTO, the tech startup offers both an open-source and paid fraud prevention software that works independent of web browsers and not as a plug-in.
CHICAGO, IL
MarketWatch

Rivian boosts IPO target to $74 a share

Rivian Automotive has boosted its initial public offering price, seeking to sell 135 million shares between $72 and $74 each, the electric-vehicle startup said in an amended prospectus late Friday. Rivian, whose backers include Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc. , on Monday filed an amendment setting the offer at $62 a share. Rivian is hoping to carve a niche for itself offering EVs for the great outdoors
ECONOMY
pymnts

Babylist Secures $40M Series C for Growth, Expansion

The baby product registry Babylist has raised $40 million in Series C funding, which the company says it will use to expand on several fronts. The Oakland, California firm announced the funding in a news release on Thursday (Nov. 4), saying it will use it to build on “its ability to serve the baby’s entire community — not just the parents, but the family and friends that together plan, prepare and shop for the arrival of a child.”
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
homehealthcarenews.com

In-Home Companionship Company Papa Raises $150M, Reaches Unicorn Status

Papa, the company that provides in-home companionship services for older adults and their families, has reached unicorn status. The Miami-based aging services startup announced a $150 million Series D round on Thursday, bringing its total funding to $240 million since its 2017 founding. Led by founder and CEO Andrew Parker, Papa now has a valuation of $1.4 billion.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Nuro Autonomous Delivery Startup Secures $600 Million In New Investment Round

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro has just secured $600 million through a fundraising round that, according to TechCrunch, pushes its valuation to around $8.6 billion. This latest funding round included investors such as Google, Tiger Global Management, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Gaorong Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, and T. Rowe Price Associates.
BUSINESS
finovate.com

The Philippines’ Lone Fintech Unicorn Secures $300 Million in New Funding

In a round led by Warburg Pincus, Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital Management, Philippines-based mobile payment company Mynt has secured $300 million in new funding. The investment, which also featured participation from Itai Tsiddon, Amplo Ventures, Globe Telecom, and Ayala Corporation, gives Mynt a valuation of more than $2 billion and solidifying the company’s status as the biggest technology unicorn based in the Philippines.
WORLD
thepaypers.com

HoneyBook raises USD 250 mln in Series E funding

HoneyBook has raised USD 250 million in Series E funding, just six months after securing USD 155 million of Series D capital. HoneyBook’s software enables business owners to organise their workflow, streamline their client list and manage cash flow. Tools include embedded financial services, like payments and the company’s recently launched capital product, which gives eligible members access to the funds for business growth. The new product integrates the repayment process transparently into existing transactions.
MARKETS
aithority.com

H.I.G. Growth Partners Participates In Everlaw $202Million Series D Round To Fuel Ediscovery Transformation

H.I.G. Growth Partners the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, is pleased to announce that is has participated in a $202 million Series D funding round for Everlaw a cloud-native investigation and litigation platform. H.I.G. Growth invested alongside TPG and existing investors CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and K9 Ventures.
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Nuro Drives Up With $600 Million Series D

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Nuro, a maker of autonomous delivery vehicles, has scored a massive $600 million round of financing led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, Gaorong Capital, Google, Kroger, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Woven Capital, and other existing investors as part of the company’s Series D funding round. The new money will support the development and deployment of Nuro’s autonomous delivery service in communities across the country.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Nuro Nabs $600M in Series D Funding

Autonomous-vehicle company Nuro has revealed a new round of financing led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Co. LLC, Gaorong Capital, Google, The Kroger Co., SoftBank Vision Fund 1, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Woven Capital, and other existing investors as part of the company’s Series D funding round. The $600 million in financing will support the development and deployment of Nuro’s autonomous-delivery service in communities across the country.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Chipper Cash raises USD 150 mln in latest funding round

African cross-border payments app Chipper Cash has raised USD 150 million in a Series C extension round led by Bitcoin exchange FTX. The new funding brings the money transmitting app to a USD 2 billion valuation. Chipper, which is used in seven African countries, has ventured into the UK and US markets in recent months, enabling a new remittances option.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy