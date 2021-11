The Android version of Genshin Impact running on Windows via side-load. The Windows Subsystem for Android required for installing Android apps from Amazon's App Store has arrived for everyone running the Release Preview or Beta channels of Windows 11. There's already been a hack released to get the Google Play Store running on Windows 11, if you're into that sort of thing. However, if you'd like more manual control over what gets installed and when, it's possible and rather easy to do using the same tools Android developers have relied upon since the OS launched more than a decade ago.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO