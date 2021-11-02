CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Jackson’s Son, Blanket ‘Bigi’ Jackson, Looks All Grown Up In New, Rare Interview

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lqexs_0ckCmseD00

Michael Jackson’s son, Bigi—whom many of us first knew as Blanket—looks totally grown up in a new, rare interview. Bigi is 19 years old now and appeared in an interview with Good Morning Britain on November 1st. During the interview, Bigi was also touring through a room filled with his late father’s memorabilia.

He also talked about his father’s legacy 12 years after his sudden death. “I think there’s a lot of history in this house and studio here,” Bigi says while touring the room. “And that’s what he was all about and that’s just kind of what each of us [his brother and sister] want to do…make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives.”

Bigi Jackson talks about the legacy his father has left on the world

His brother, Prince Jackson, also spoke to Good Morning Britain back on October 28th. He spoke about the life lessons that their father always instilled in them as kids.

“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” Prince said at the time. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.”

He continues, “But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world’… My siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind.”

On top of that, Prince says he really values family time and every moment he gets to spend with his siblings. “Every moment that I get with them—any little family dinner, any little family outing, is really a special moment for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPCby_0ckCmseD00
Bigi from new, rare interview / Twitter Video Screenshot

Check out the interviews with both Prince and Bigi below:

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Story Of How Vincent Price Got To Speak On Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”

Halloween will always come and go but “Thriller” by Michael Jackson will always be a classic hit. The high-energy pop mixed with great costumes and killer makeup makes for a really great music video to watch! But, of course, we cannot forget Vincent Prince and his spoken word statement on the song. It was back in 1982 when Price fell into “rapping,” which was more of a spur-of-the-moment thing.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Jackson
Person
Michael Jackson
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Jackson Remembers Halloween as Rare Family Time With His Famous Dad

Halloween is one of those rare occasions during the year where you get to dress up, bring your community together, and snack on some candy. For Michael Jackson’s children, Halloween looked only slightly different from everyone else’s average holiday — but it was nevertheless fun and memorable. The late pop star’s son Prince Jackson, born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., opened up about family Halloween during an appearance on The Mix, where he reflected on wearing costumes, Trick-or-Treating, and the Jackson family’s very “normal celebration” of the holiday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Days Away from Son's Birth, Name is a Nod to Michael Jackson

Aaron Carter is about to be a first-time father -- a baby that’s due any day now, and the kid's name will honor Aaron's relationship with Michael Jackson. The singer tells TMZ ... his fiancée, Melanie Martin, has been expecting a baby boy for quite some time now. Her due date is Nov. 18, but he says they're ready for her to pop anytime between now and then.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Thriller,” Michael Jackson

When the late British songwriter Rod Temperton wrote “Starlight’ there was nothing thrilling about it. In its inception, Michael Jackson’s 1983 blockbuster hit “Thriller,” had a more celestial theme for Temperton, who previously wrote several tracks on Jackson’s fifth album Off the Wall, within its lyrics. There’s indication. That someone...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jackson's Son Says His Father Would've Supported "#FreeBritney"

Prince Jackson, son of the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson, says that his father would be a supporter of Britney Spears throughout her conservatorship battle. Prince spoke about the issue with Good Morning Britain on Thursday. "That is a very tough question just because I don't like to put words...
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah's Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy