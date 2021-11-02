CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zinc Might Help Shorten Your Cold or Flu, Study Finds

By Robert Preidt, Ernie Mundell
HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvV8B_0ckCmdeY00

TUESDAY, Nov. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many people pop a zinc supplement at the first sign of a cold, and there's new evidence supporting the habit.

Australian researchers found that the supplements appear to help shorten respiratory tract infections, such as colds, flu, sinusitis and pneumonia.

Many over-the-counter cold and cough remedies offer only "marginal benefits," the researchers noted, making "zinc a viable 'natural' alternative for the self-management of non-specific [respiratory tract infections]."

The study was led by Jennifer Hunter, associate professor at the NICM Health Research Institute at Western Sydney University in Penrith, New South Wales. Her team published the findings Nov. 2 in the BMJ Open.

According to Hunter's team, zinc as a nutrient has gained attention from researchers because it's known to play an important role in immunity, inflammation, tissue injury, blood pressure and in tissue responses to any lack of oxygen.

To learn more about zinc's potential, the investigators reviewed more than two dozen clinical trials that included more than 5,400 adults. All were published in 17 English and Chinese research databases up to August 2020. None of them specifically examined the use of zinc for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

Lozenges were the most common form of zinc intake, followed by nasal sprays and gels, the research team said. Doses varied substantially, depending on the formulation and whether zinc was used for prevention or treatment.

Compared with placebo, zinc lozenges or nasal spray were estimated to prevent about five new respiratory tract infections in 100 people per month, and the effects were strongest for reducing the risk of more severe symptoms, such as fever and flu-like illness. However, these findings are based on only three studies, the team noted.

On average, symptoms cleared up two days earlier with the use of either a zinc spray or liquid formulation taken under the tongue (sublingual), compared with a placebo, the data showed.

Patients who used nasal spray or sublingual zinc were nearly twice as likely to recover during the first week of illness as those who used a placebo, the study authors noted in a journal news release. And 19 more patients out of every 100 were likely to still have symptoms a week later if they didn't use zinc supplements.

Zinc was not associated with reduced average daily symptom severity, but it was associated with a clinically significant reduction in symptom severity on the third day of illness, Hunter's team found.

No serious side effects were reported among zinc users.

All in all, zinc may be offered as a treatment option by doctors to patients "who are desperate for faster recovery times and might be seeking an unnecessary antibiotic prescription," the researchers suggested.

Dr. Len Horovitz is a pulmonologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He wasn't involved in the new study, but agreed that "most clinical evidence supports the use of zinc supplement for prevention and treatment of colds, some inflammatory processes, and respiratory infections."

"The usual recommendation is 25 mg of zinc daily," Horovitz said, but he cautioned that "it is unclear exactly what dose is best."

The Australian team agreed. "Clinicians and consumers need to be aware that considerable uncertainty remains regarding the clinical efficacy of different zinc formulations, doses and administration routes," they concluded.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on zinc.

SOURCES: Len Horovitz, MD, pulmonary specialist, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City; BMJ Open, news release, Nov. 1, 2021

Comments / 131

Franklin Loll
5d ago

hydroxycloraquine, zpac and zinc for 5 days cures covid. Tom Hanks and his wife plus hundreds of thousands of other people were cured by hydroxycloraquine early in the plandemic. almost a million lupus patients taking hydroxycloraquine daily for years safely have never been sick from covid.

Reply(14)
22
butwhy
5d ago

its almost like Jor Rogan and Alex Jones had been saying this for almost 2 years, next Ivermectin will be studied for covid use....oh wait...it is now.

Reply(13)
21
Gale Mac.
5d ago

No kidding? Wow. Who woulda thunk it? Except the millions of us that have been taking zinc for colds and flu for years.

Reply(4)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Study finds cutting out salt does more than lower blood pressure

AVENTURA, Fla. – In addition to lowering blood pressure, researchers in China have found that replacing salt with a non-sodium-based alternative not only reduced the risk of stroke but also cut the risk of cardiovascular events by 13%. “Besides being a salt substitute it was high in potassium and these...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
IFLScience

Medical Cannabis Products Really May Help Reduce Depression, Study Finds

Medical cannabis products are increasingly being used to treat conditions such as chronic pain and sleep disorders, yet evidence for the anti-depressant effects of weed remains somewhat patchy. However, a new small study in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry has added some weight to the theory that the drug may help to treat depression, by revealing that users tend to display less severe symptoms than non-users.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zinc Supplements#Respiratory Tract#Colds#Flu Symptoms#Healthday News#Australian#Western Sydney University#Chinese
MedPage Today

Meta-Analysis: Zinc Really Works for Colds, Flu

Taken together, published trial data support a role for zinc supplements in preventing and treating upper respiratory infections caused by viruses other than SARS-CoV-2 in adults, a meta-analysis found. Pooled data from eight randomized controlled trials involving a total of some 3,500 people indicated that five infections were prevented for...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
International Business Times

Exercise May Help Reduce Alcohol Cravings, New Study Finds

Looking for ways to stave off your craving for alcohol? A short exercise may help reduce these cravings and even improve mood, a new study has found. Craving for alcohol is a "vital contributor" to alcohol misuse, the researchers of a study, published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, said. However, there are only a few interventions that specifically target them.
FITNESS
ajmc.com

Flu Vaccine Could Lower Risk of Ventricular Arrhythmia in Patients With COPD, Study Finds

The influenza vaccination may be associated with lower risks of ventricular arrhythmia in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The influenza vaccination may be associated with lower risks of ventricular arrhythmia (VA) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to findings of a new study. This is...
SCIENCE
belmarrahealth.com

New Study Shows Zinc Effective in Preventing and Treating Seasonal Illness

Many keep zinc supplements close by when cold and flu season hits. A new study suggests that’s likely a good idea. New research out of Australia shows taking a zinc supplement can be an effective measure for maintaining and improving a robust immune system. Zinc has long been recognized as...
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Condiment To Add To Your Eggs, According To Health Experts (It Causes An Inflamed Stomach!)

We all love a good brunch—and the foundation of many signature brunch dishes is eggs. Whether it’s an omelette, eggs benedict, or just a regular scramble, you can’t go wrong with them. Many people enjoy their egg dishes with spicy and savory condiments, but did you know that it could cause an inflamed stomach, or make it worse if you already have it?
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
WTOV 9

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

These Herbal Medicines Prove Effective In Treating COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Shows

Several herbal medicine and supplement have proven effective in treating mild COVID-19 symptoms, a new study by Filipino researchers found. In the clinical trial funded by the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology (DOST), researchers from the University of the Philippines Manila found that lagundi tablets were able to relieve mild symptoms in COVID-19 patients without comorbidities.
PHARMACEUTICALS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy