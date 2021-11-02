Kristen Stewart Is Getting Married

Kristen Stewart now has two memorable moments from November 2021 that she can treasure forever. First, her highly anticipated Princess Diana film Spencer will be released on Nov. 5. Second, or more importantly on Nov. 2, Stewart revealed to Howard Stern that she got engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The duo dated for over two years and though Stewart mentioned in 2019 that she was ready to propose, it was actually Meyer who popped the question IRL. The two have the most laid-back personalities and Stewart and Meyer’s couple style are already so in sync. When it comes to clothes they definitely speak the same love language. (They both have an affinity for vintage tees, jeans, and low-top sneakers.)

