CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristen Stewart Is Getting Married

By Danielle Cohen
thecut.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the despair of kind-hearted werewolves everywhere, Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. According to US Weekly, Stewart told Howard Stern on Tuesday, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.” She continued, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Howard Stern
HollywoodLife

Robert Pattinson Seen Leaving A Tennis Lesson After Ex Kristen Stewart Gets Engaged — Photo

Robert Pattison was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, just hours after the engagement news broke about his ex, Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson, 35, was spotted leaving a private tennis lesson on Tuesday, keeping it casual in an all-black athletic outfit and carrying a bottled water after the sweaty workout. The sighting of the The Batman star came after his ex, Kristen Stewart, 31, got engaged to girlfriend of two years, Dylan Meyer, 34. Robert laid low for the Los Angeles outing, sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, black Nike tennis shoes, and a black baseball cap to complete the look. The Tenet star has made a habit of playing tennis, also spotted in August playing the game with his pal, actor Rami Malek, 40, per Just Jared.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Coordinated Their First Public Engagement Outfits

Congratulations are in order: Kristen Stewart and girlfriend of two years, Dylan Hunt, are engaged!. Following the announcement of their soon-to-be union, Stewart and Hunt stepped out in their first public looks as fiancées, and their matching outfits were filled with '90s references. Stewart wore ripped jeans and a cardigan layered over a white camisole (OK Lizzie McGuire!) with socks and T-bar loafers (her's are by the Spanish brand Hereu), the fall shoe we totally forgot existed, but now can't live without. Hunt's look, too, was a blast from the past, consisting of a plaid mini skirt over artfully torn tights.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getting Married#Us Weekly#Spillzdylz
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Brings a Retro Flair in Cuffed Jeans & This On-the-Rise Footwear Trend

Kristen Stewart channeled vibes from the 1970s with her latest off-duty look. The “Twilight” alumna grabbed lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in relaxed attire, layering a striped short-sleeve shirt over a white tank top and cuffed mid-rise jeans. The ensemble also included a slung backpack and red-framed sunglasses. On her feet, the throwback inspiration for her look continued in leather Mary Janes. Recognizable from the loafer-like silhouette and buckled cross-foot strap, Mary Janes originated in the early 20th century as a classic women’s shoe style and ironically returned to the fashion scene at the end of the millennium amongst punk and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Kristen Stewart has opened up about the films she regrets making

Kristen Stewart has made some of our all-time favourite films - from the Twilight series, to Christmas movie The Happiest Season, to the upcoming Princess Diana biopic Spencer. While we're (obviously) big fans, Kristen herself might not say the same, as she's recently opened up about the "bad movies" she's...
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Newly Engaged Couple Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Already Dress So Alike

Kristen Stewart now has two memorable moments from November 2021 that she can treasure forever. First, her highly anticipated Princess Diana film Spencer will be released on Nov. 5. Second, or more importantly on Nov. 2, Stewart revealed to Howard Stern that she got engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer. The duo dated for over two years and though Stewart mentioned in 2019 that she was ready to propose, it was actually Meyer who popped the question IRL. The two have the most laid-back personalities and Stewart and Meyer’s couple style are already so in sync. When it comes to clothes they definitely speak the same love language. (They both have an affinity for vintage tees, jeans, and low-top sneakers.)
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Extra

Kristen Stewart Reveals the Most DAUNTING Thing About Playing Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart makes for a stunning Princess Diana in the new movie “Spencer,” and now she’s opening up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the role that’s already creating Oscar buzz. While chatting at the film's L.A. premiere on Tuesday, Stewart said of playing the most famous woman in the world,...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Kristen Stewart Nailed Princess Diana's Hair and Makeup in the Movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. Stewart looks like Diana's on-screen twin. The hair and makeup team recreated Diana's signature shag hairstyle and eyeliner on Stewart. The release of Spencer, Pablo Larraín's film about Princess Diana's decision to leave her marriage with Prince Charles, is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Kristen Stewart reveals the secret behind eating those giant pearls in Spencer

Ah, the wonders of movie magic. In one of Spencer's most memorable scenes, Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) is shown eating (or is she imagining herself eating?) the massive pearl necklace that Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) has given her for Christmas. At a strained holiday dinner with the royal family she yanks the offending jewelry from her neck, which sends the oversized pearls flying into her soup — and then into her mouth, too.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Steps Out With Fiancée in Crop Top, Mom Jeans and Mary Janes

Congratulations are in order for Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer — the couple is engaged. Meyer and Stewart stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC the same day that they announced their engagement. Stewart wore a black cropped sweater with a white tank top underneath and light-wash mom jeans. She bundled up in a dark gray tweed coat. The “Spencer” star added a silver keychain necklace and a black face mask to the outfit. Meyer wore a gray plaid mini skirt with tights and a black sweater. She layered a gray coat overtop as well, and also donned a black face...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy